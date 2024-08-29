Flymo EasiGlide Plus 330V Lawn Mower

Ideal for sloped and irregular shaped gardens, the EasiGlide 330V Plus is a compact and lightweight hover mower that floats on a cushion of air, making it highly manoeuvrable for your ease-of-use.

Utilises a powerful, high performance 1700W motor and a 33cm cutting deck capable of cutting through even thick dense grass - so you can tackle your lawn with ease.

Its 4 cutting heights ranging from 10 to 30mm allows you the flexibility to find the perfect height for your lawn, with the long life metal blade ensuring a neater cut and tidy finish to your lawn.

The 20L collection box collects and compacts as it cuts reducing the number of stoppages when cutting your lawn. The integrated vision window allows you to see in to the grass box so you know when it’s time to empty.

It’s 10m cable gives you the freedom and flexibility to move around your garden area, without the need to worry about reach, and the flat folding handles allow the mower to hang up on the wall for space saving storage after use. No wall hooks? Simply fold the handles down and stand the mower up vertically instead.