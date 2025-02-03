Puppy Training Pads by Lords & Labradors

Effortlessly train and protect your floors with Lords & Labradors' Puppy Training Pads. With 5 layers of super absorbent material, these pads make house training a breeze while neutralising odours. Perfect for puppies, sick or confined dogs, and even travelling with muddy paws. Each pack contains 50 pads.

50 pads per pack Neutralises smelly odours 5 layers of absorbency

Sold by Lords and Labradors (Lounging Hound Global Ltd)