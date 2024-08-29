Marketplace.
image 1 of Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradors
image 1 of Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradorsimage 2 of Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradorsimage 3 of Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradorsimage 4 of Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradorsimage 5 of Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradors

Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradors

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Lounging Hound Global

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£249.99

£249.99/each

Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradors
Maximise space and organisation with the Wooden Pet Feeding Station in White by Lords & Labradors. This convenient station stores bowls, food treats, and accessories all in one place. The pull-out feeder helps to save space while the wipe-clean surface and easy-to-clean metal bowls make for hassle-free maintenance.Length: 23.6"Width: 14.2"Height: 39.4"
Wipe cleanableMaximises spacePull-out feeder

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here