Brentfords Teddy Fleece Weighted Blanket 4kg, 125x150cm - Natural

This super soft teddy weighted blanket from our Brentfords range has been expertly crafted to relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety and ADHD. With the innovative teddy fleece outer layer, you will be warm and cosy and this will ultimately help promote a soothing and deeper sleep. Using revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 6 inch pockets and microfibre cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable, whilst also stimulating the stress points. This Brentfords sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. WARNING: • This blanket is not recommended for use by persons under the age or 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone suffering from respiratory disorders including asthma or anyone with circulatory issues including diabetes. • The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the user's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket. • The user must be able to remove the blanket by themselves. • Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight.