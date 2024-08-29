OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blue

Introducing the Aqua Coolkeeper Pet Cooling Mat, the ultimate solution for keeping your furry companion cool and comfortable during scorching summer days. Before use, simply immerse the mat in water to activate its specially developed HydroQuartz technology, transforming it into an active cooling gel. This innovative gel absorbs your dog's body heat and disperses it through evaporation, providing immediate and continuous cooling relief. Designed to last, the cooling effect can endure for up to 5 days, though individual circumstances may vary. Whether indoors or outdoors, the mat ensures that your pet stays refreshed and content, even in the hottest of conditions.