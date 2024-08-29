Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blue
image 1 of OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blueimage 2 of OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blueimage 3 of OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blueimage 4 of OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blueimage 5 of OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blue

OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.49

£8.49/each

OHS Pet Dog Cat Cooling Gel Pad Mat, 60x50cm - Pacific Blue
Introducing the Aqua Coolkeeper Pet Cooling Mat, the ultimate solution for keeping your furry companion cool and comfortable during scorching summer days. Before use, simply immerse the mat in water to activate its specially developed HydroQuartz technology, transforming it into an active cooling gel. This innovative gel absorbs your dog's body heat and disperses it through evaporation, providing immediate and continuous cooling relief. Designed to last, the cooling effect can endure for up to 5 days, though individual circumstances may vary. Whether indoors or outdoors, the mat ensures that your pet stays refreshed and content, even in the hottest of conditions.
Simply activate by submerging in waterLasts up to 5 daysIdeal for keeping pets cool in the summer

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here