EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro
RIVER 2 Pro beats the industry charging speed standard, fully charging in only 70 minutes. That's 5x faster than other portable power stations on the market and 27% quicker than previous generations. Fully charge RIVER 2 Pro while you pack your bags, so you'll always be ready for a last-minute trip.With upgraded long-lasting LFP battery chemistry at its core, charge and empty RIVER 2 Series over 3000 times. That's pretty much 10 years of everyday use 1 and 6x longer than the industry average. With LFP cells, RIVER 2 Series is safe, durable, and highly efficient, even in warm temperatures.RIVER 2 Pro has an AC output of up to 800W. Need to power a hair dryer, microwave or electric kettle? Crank it up to 1600W with X-Boost mode to run up to 80% of high-wattage home appliances.
Sizeable 768Wh capacity and 800W outputProvides up to 1.8kWh a day from solar chargingFastest recharge 0-100% in only 70 minSafest LFP battery provides 10 years of useFirst power station with a TÜV Rheinland safety certificationX-Boost output to 1600W and runs 80% of high-wattage appliances
