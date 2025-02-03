EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max

DELTA 2 Max powers almost all the devices you need with a large 2400W AC output. Plus, with X-Boost proprietary technology, run appliances with an output of up to 3100W. Compared with other power stations, DELTA 2 Max can power more devices, while still preventing overloading and overheating.

Expandable capacity: 2-6kWh expandable capacity to fit your energy storage needs. Add up to two DELTA 2 Max Smart Extra Batteries to hit 6144Wh. Ideal for home backup, caravanning, outdoors or even everyday use Built to last 6x longer: Get 10 years of daily use until hitting 80% of its original capacity. That's down to its LFP battery chemistry giving you 3000 cycles Lower your energy bills: Pair up with a PowerStream microinverter to store your solar energy to use during peak power hours Huge AC output: With X-Boost mode, get up to 3100W output power to run 99% of home appliances. Power 13 devices at once, including 4 AC outlets Fastest recharging: World's fastest AC recharging and X-Stream dual AC+Solar charging speeds. Up to 1000W solar input to charge in as fast as 2.3 hours Capture more energy: 99% MPPT efficiency maximises solar generation during the daytime Customised in-app energy management: Prioritise solar or AC charging, view input and output power, battery levels and more 5-year warranty

Sold by Clever Stuff International (Clever Stuff International Ltd)