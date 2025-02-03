Marketplace.
image 1 of EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max

No ratings yet

Write a review

£1,599.00

£1,599.00/each

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max
DELTA 2 Max powers almost all the devices you need with a large 2400W AC output. Plus, with X-Boost proprietary technology, run appliances with an output of up to 3100W. Compared with other power stations, DELTA 2 Max can power more devices, while still preventing overloading and overheating.
Expandable capacity: 2-6kWh expandable capacity to fit your energy storage needs. Add up to two DELTA 2 Max Smart Extra Batteries to hit 6144Wh. Ideal for home backup, caravanning, outdoors or even everyday useBuilt to last 6x longer: Get 10 years of daily use until hitting 80% of its original capacity. That's down to its LFP battery chemistry giving you 3000 cyclesLower your energy bills: Pair up with a PowerStream microinverter to store your solar energy to use during peak power hoursHuge AC output: With X-Boost mode, get up to 3100W output power to run 99% of home appliances. Power 13 devices at once, including 4 AC outletsFastest recharging: World's fastest AC recharging and X-Stream dual AC+Solar charging speeds. Up to 1000W solar input to charge in as fast as 2.3 hoursCapture more energy: 99% MPPT efficiency maximises solar generation during the daytimeCustomised in-app energy management: Prioritise solar or AC charging, view input and output power, battery levels and more5-year warranty
Sold by Clever Stuff International (Clever Stuff International Ltd)

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here