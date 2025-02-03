EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max

RIVER 2 Max beats the industry charging speed standard, fully charging in only 60 minutes. That's 5x faster than other portable power stations on the market and 38% quicker than previous generations. Fully charge RIVER 2 Max while you pack your bags, so you'll always be ready for a last-minute trip. With 4 different ways to top up the RIVER 2 Max Series, there's a recharge option no matter what. From fast AC to in-car charging (cable included) when you're on the go. RIVER 2 Max has an AC output of up to 500W. Need to power a vacuum cleaner or sandwich maker? Crank it up to 1000W with X-Boost mode to run up to 80% of essential appliances. With upgraded long-lasting LFP battery chemistry at its core, charge and empty RIVER 2 Max Series over 3000 times. That's pretty much 10 years of everyday use 1 and 6x longer than the industry average. With LFP cells, RIVER 2 Series is safe, durable, and highly efficient, even in warm temperatures.

512Wh capacity and 500W output Provide up to 1.5kWh a day with solar charging Fastest Recharge 0-100% in only 60 min Safest LFP battery provides 10 years of use First power station with a TÜV Rheinland safety certification Lightweight at only 6.1kg X-Boost output to 1000W and run 80% of essential appliances 4 ways to charge: AC, car, solar, and USB-C Smart app control with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

