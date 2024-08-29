Bathroom Side Table 50x35x45 cm Solid Wood Teak

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wooden bathroom side table is a perfect choice for holding towels and bath accessories in the shower. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then treated with a rustic finish. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Storage shelf: The teak side table holds up to 10 kg, ideal for storing your bath essentials such as bath towels, soap, shampoos, lotions, body wash, or scented candles, all these shower necessities are within easy reach. It is not suitable for sitting at all. Easy-to-clean surface: The smooth surface makes the bathroom accent table easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood . Dimensions: 50 x 35 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

