Bicycle Stand for 4 Bikes Floor Freestanding Galvanised Steel

Utilise this bicycle stand to safely and efficiently park your bikes, saving valuable space. Sturdy and long-lasting: This bicycle stand is made of galvanised steel, making it sturdy, corrosion-resistant, long-lasting, and lightweight for easy movement. Space-saving: This bicycle stand has a high-low wheel design and accommodates four bikes without handlebar tangling, optimising space for efficient parking. Stable structure: The bicycle stand provides stable support without requiring ground nails, securely holding your bikes in place to prevent tipping or falling. Wide applications: The bicycle stand is perfect for accommodating multiple bikes with tyre widths of up to 55 mm and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use in various settings, including garages, warehouses, schools, shops, and more. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 109.5 x 42 x 38 cm (L x W x H) . Bicycle rack tube spacing: 55 mm . Bicycle and bicycle center spacing: 240 mm . High-low position design . Can hold up to 4 bikes . Mounting accessories included . No need for ground nail . Assembly required: Yes