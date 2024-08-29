Hanging Egg Chair with Stand Anthracite Rattan and Steel

Sit back and enjoy a relaxing time in your living space with this fascinating hanging egg chair. Durable material: Natural rattan is popular for its lightweight, durability, flexibility, and rustic charm, making it an ideal choice for crafting furniture. Additionally, it adds a natural, warm, and inviting atmosphere to your living space. Robust and stable: The swing egg chair's frame is made of steel. Steel frame is impressed by its strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion, making it an ideal choice for various applications, including furniture manufacturing and construction. Swing design: You can rock back and forth gently on this garden egg chair to relax during your leisure time. Comfortable seating: The thick-padded and removable cushion of the swing egg chair provides the ultimate seating comfort. Additionally, the two sides of the egg chair are designed with handles to make it easier to get up and sit down. Removable and washable cover: This cushion features removable cover for easy washing and maintenance. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Hanging egg chair: . Colour: Anthracite, black . Material: Steel, rattan . Overall dimensions: 104 x 100 x 197 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions: 90 x 59 x 108 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 150 kg . Cushion: . Cushion colour: Anthracite . Cushion cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Cushion filling material: PP cotton . Seat cushion dimensions: 118 x 50 x 15 cm (L x W x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 50 x 47 x 15 cm (L x W x T) . Pillow dimensions: 43 x 24 x 15 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes