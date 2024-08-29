Marketplace.
Garden Footstool 62x63.5x53.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

Garden Footstool 62x63.5x53.5 cm Solid Wood Pine
This wooden garden footstool will make a great addition to your garden, terrace, or patio for chatting with family and friends or just enjoying the weather. Solid pine wood: The garden seating is made of solid pine wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Versatile usage: This outdoor ottoman can not only be used to sit or relax your feet, but it can also be used as a coffee table to hold your placed drinks, food, and the garden furniture features storage space under the seat. Slatted design: The slatted design of the wooden garden chair prevents water accumulation, keeping the seat dry and preventing unnecessary rotting. Modular design: The sectional footstool is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments available in the drop-down menu to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 62 x 63.5 x 53.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No

