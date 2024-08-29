Camping Tent Tunnel 4-Person Orange Waterproof

This camping tent with a modern look protects you from the unpleasant weather and provides a comfortable place for anywhere adventures. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. Good ventilation & mosquito protection: The mesh walls not only offer excellent ventilation but also effectively keep insects at bay, ensuring a comfortable and bug-free experience for users. Detachable rainfly: The detachable rainfly can be attached to the tent's top for weather protection and privacy. Convenient electrical cord access: The E-Port allows you to easily connect an extension cord from an external power source to your tent. Easy setup and takedown: Setting up and taking down the tent is a breeze thanks to the highly flexible and lightweight fibreglass poles and the convenient pin-and-ring connection system. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Orange . Tent material: 185T Polyester with PU coating . Mesh material: 68D Polyester . Floor material: PE . Inner tent dimensions: 137 x 151 x 98 cm (L x W x H) . External tent dimensions: 405 x 170 x 106 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 54.5 x 15 x 15 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 4 persons . Weight: 3.9 kg . Tent type: Camping tent . Shape: Tunnel . Number of bedrooms: 1 . Number of doors: 1 . With double zippered access . With E-port . With removable fly . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Tent rainfly . 1 x Carry bag