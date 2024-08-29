Fishing Tent 4-Person Olive Green Quick Release

This fishing tent is perfect for creating some shade and protection from the sun's harmful UV rays when fishing. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. Quick-release system: Set up the tent effortlessly with the quick-release system! Lay the tent down, extend the pre-assembled poles until they lock into place, and you're all set!Opened door: The fully open door allows you to enjoy the beautiful beach scenery with your family or entertain the children freely on a delightful summer afternoon. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Stable and safe: Secure your tent firmly to the ground with the stakes and guy ropes provided to ensure stability and safety. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Olive green . Material: 190T Polyester with PU coating . Overall dimensions: 260 x 246 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 94 x 14 x 14 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 4 persons . Weight: 3.95 kg . Tent type: Fishing tent, camping tent . Quick-release system . With removable fly . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Tent rainfly . 1 x Carry bag