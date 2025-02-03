Brushworks Bath & Shower Pouf - 70g

For a rich lather, use the Brushworks Bath & Shower Pouf to gently massage and exfoliate skin! This pouf gently buffs away dry skin and unclogs pores, cleansing away toxins and impurities, revealing healthy glowing skin. Perfect and gentle enough for everyday use.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Lather up the pouf with your favourite shower gel and massage in circular motions

• Hang up to air dry after use

• Gentle & effective

• Suitable for daily use

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging