BHS BHS Rowan Eyeball Wall Light, Black

The Rowan Wall Light in black with brass accents adds a sleek, modern touch to your home’s lighting. Perfect for hallways, bedrooms, or living rooms, this fixture offers both style and functionality and features an adjustable spotlight head for task lighting.

Space-saving wall-mounted design Sleek black finish for modern appeal Ideal for accent lighting in any room

Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)