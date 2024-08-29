Ickle Bubba Coleby Space Saver 2 Piece Furniture Set and Premium Sprung Mattress - White

The Coleby Space Saver Cot with premium sprung mattress is an excellent sleeping option when your nursery space is at a premium and is perfect for your bubba from birth to 18 months. The cots open slatted sides are perfect for watching over your little one as they rest. Designed with three height position, the top position is ideal for your baby to be taken in and out of the cot bed, without any unnecessary bending and is suitable from birth to approximately 6 months. When your baby is learning to sit and stand, the mattress base can then be lowered by a further two positions up to 18 months of age. Teething rails are included and solid end panels ensure your little one is safe and secure for the beginning of their journey. The included fibre mattress provides tots with a sublimely comfortable night’s sleep. With the Coleby Open Changing Unit, you can make the most of your baby’s first bedroom. The unit comes with a space on top to change baby that fits all Ickle Bubba changing mats. And with two spacious shelves underneath, there’s plenty of room for all those nappy essentials.