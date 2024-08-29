Westford Mill Promo Bag For Life - 10 Litres (Pack Of 2) - Lime - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Pack of 2. Can be carried by hand or over the shoulder. Approximate product weight: 72g. Material: 100% Cotton -140gsm. Dimensions: 42H x 38W cm. Maximum embroidery: 18 tubular hoop. Maximum print area: 36 x 33cm. Capacity: 10 litres. WESTFORD MILL - big value bags for big volume promotions - Westford Mill is the home of budget-sensitive Bags for Life

Pack of 2. Can be carried by hand or over the shoulder. Approximate product weight: 72g. Material: 100% Cotton -140gsm. Dimensions: 42H x 38W cm. Maximum embroidery: 18 tubular hoop. Maximum print area: 36 x 33cm. Capacity: 10 litres. WESTFORD MILL - big value bags for big volume promotions - Westford Mill is the home of budget-sensitive Bags for Life

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.