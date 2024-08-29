Gaun Chicken Feeder Anti-Waste Ring - Brown - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A plastic anti-waste ring that will fit Gaun feeders. Please note: image shows ring being used with a feeder. The feeder is not included. Fits 10kg feeder.

A plastic anti-waste ring that will fit Gaun feeders. Please note: image shows ring being used with a feeder. The feeder is not included. Fits 10kg feeder.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.