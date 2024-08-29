Marketplace.
Bulldog Evergreen Border Fork Pd

Bulldog Evergreen Border Fork Pd

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Bulldog Evergreen Border Fork Pd

The Bulldog Evergreen Border Fork has a long socket for durability. The head is manufactured from durable carbon steel, forged from one piece to give strength and durability. Epoxy coated for rust resistance and reduced soil adhesion. Fitted with an ash shaft and a modern forward tilt ergo grip handle to help reduce stress when digging.

Evergreen garden tools are manufactured to the highest standards, offering a 10 year guarantee against faulty workmanship and materials.

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here