Faithfull Plastic Y Hose Connector

A range of garden hose fittings and accessories manufactured from tough ABS plastic with a TPR soft grip coating that provides a comfortable non-slip grip for easy connection/disconnection even when wet. Hose connectors have a 3-point fixing system that provides a strong watertight seal and a push fit, pull back quick-release mechanism that enables accessories to be securely attached and disconnected in seconds. Products in this range are compatible with all 12.5mm (1/2in) bore hoses and with all other leading brands of hose fittings and accessories. Allows 3 hoses to be joined together to extend the watering system. Supplies water to 2 different locations from one supply. Ideal for use in large gardens where 2 points of supply are required. Male connectors compatible with all standard UK fittings.Use with 3 female hose connectors.