Marketplace.
Faithfull Brass Adjustable Spray Nozzle 12.5Mm (1/2In)

Faithfull Brass Adjustable Spray Nozzle 12.5Mm (1/2In)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.99

£9.99/each

Faithfull Brass Adjustable Spray Nozzle 12.5Mm (1/2In)
This Faithfull Adjustable Spray Nozzle can be adjusted from a fine spray to a powerful jet with a quick twist of the brass nozzle end. ;The spray pattern can be set to a fine mist spray for delicate garden plants or to a powerful jet for patio, decking or vehicle cleaning. Manufactured from high quality solid brass. Suitable for use with all 12.5mm ;(1/2in) bore hoses and is compatible with all other UK water fittings.

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here