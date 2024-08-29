Hozelock 2035 Pro Metal Aquastop Hose Connector 12.5 - 15Mm (1/2 - 5/8In)

The Pro Metal Quick Connect hose connectors from Hozelock have zinc die-cast sleeve, ensuring that they are strong, durable and scratch resistant. The large bump ring protects greenhouses and cars from damage. The Aqua Stop connector incorporates an internal valve that stops the water flow when an accessory (e.g. a spray gun) is disconnected. This saves having to go back to the tap to turn the water off when switching between accessories. It also helps save water in the garden because it stops the water flow so less water is wasted. All internal parts are made from ultra tough engineering plastics for a long leak free life. The connection to the tap is guaranteed secure up to 10 bar, thanks to a triple locking system and the sleeve is easy to use even when wet because of the twin soft touch pads. The hose is firmly connected by barbs that connect with the inside and outside of the hose. Hose kinking, swelling, and leaking at the connection point with the fitting are virtually eliminated due to the ingenious, flexible hose-tail on the nut.This hose connector is best used at the gun end of a hosepipe. Suitable for use with all 12.5mm (1/2 inch) and 15mm (5/8 inch) hose.