Matabi Style 7 Sprayer 5 Litre

Matabi Style 7 Sprayer 5 Litre
The Matabi Style 7 Sprayer has a robust, light but strong, polypropylene tank with a large funnel shaped filling mouth for quick and easy fill. Adjustable cone nozzle and fibreglass lance with an ergonomically designed handle requires little effort to activate. Translucent delivery hose allows constant monitoring of the liquid level. The safety valve under the rim automatically releases excessive pressure while the low connection tap gives a fast, convenient and environmentally friendly emptying facility. Comes with a 3-Year Warranty.

