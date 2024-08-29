Batavia MAXXPACK Pressure Sprayer 7.5 litre 18V Bare Unit

The Batavia MAXXPACK Pressure Sprayer is a great tool for distributing fertilizers, plant protection products, and herbicides. It delivers a constant pressure of 1.5 bar and a flow rate of 500 milliliters per minute. This means you never have to manually build up pressure again. Equipped with a 7.5 liter tank and a shoulder strap, you can use the pressure sprayer for a large part of your garden and carry it around easily.It also has a telescopic lance, thanks to this telescopic lance, you can reach into places and allows one-hand operation as a Bare Unit, NO battery or charger supplied.To protect the MAXXPACK battery during operation, NOT supplied, the Pressure Sprayer has a battery cover, which protects the battery from splashing water. Specifications: Tank Capacity: 7.5 litre.Pressure: 1.5 bar.Flow Rate: 500ml/min.