Flopro Flopro Smartflo No Kink Hose System 30m

The Flopro Smartflo No Kink Hose System tackles the most common challenge faced with hosepipes, kinks! This innovative hose is the first hose which actually unkinks itself. It expands when in use, therefore pushing out any kinks. The hosepipe is flat when not in use for flexibility and to also save on storage space.PVC-free, the material is recyclable (kerbside) and is lightweight during use, but is extremely durable for all those watering jobs in your garden. 100% compatible with all watering brands and comes with a 30-year guarantee. Supplied with: Hose Tap Connector, Spray Gun Connector, Outdoor Tap Connector and Nozzle.This Flopro Smartflo No Kink Hose System is supplied with: 1 x Smartflo No Kink Hose 30m1 x Hose Tap Connector1 x Spray Gun Connector1 x Outdoor Tap Connector1 x Nozzle