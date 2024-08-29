Marketplace.
Teng Ring Spanner 18 X 19Mm
A double ended ring spanner designed, manufactured and tested in accordance with ISO 9002. Different size bi-hexagonal openings at each end. Double curved 75° high angle. Manufactured from chrome vanadium steel with a satin finish. DIN 838.Size. 18 x 19mm.Length. 292mm

