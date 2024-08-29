5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! This dinner table is made of a powder-coated steel frame, sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. The smooth glass tabletop is easy to clean with a damp cloth and perfect for placing meals, drinks and other decorative items. The garden chairs are made of PVC rattan, woven over a fine lacquered steel frame, making them stable and resistant to poor weather and UV rays. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, glass . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PVC rattan, steel . Dimensions: 53 x 57 x 77 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 42 cm . Seat depth: 45 cm . Seat height from the ground: 39 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair