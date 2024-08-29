Igenix IG255W Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 131 Litre, White

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

This Igenix IG255W 55cm under counter larder fridge in a stylish white design is perfect for adding extra cold storage to small spaces. Featuring the versatility of reversible doors and 2 adjustable glass shelves as well as a large capacity salad drawer, this larder fridge is a staple for any modern kitchen.

This Igenix IG255W 55cm under counter larder fridge in a stylish white design is perfect for adding extra cold storage to small spaces. Featuring the versatility of reversible doors and 2 adjustable glass shelves as well as a large capacity salad drawer, this larder fridge is a staple for any modern kitchen.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.