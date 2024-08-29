Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blue

This 30 L Ready to Collect trash can from Curver is the ideal waste separation solution for your home! Collecting empty packaging, bottles and cans has never been easier. Stackable recycling containers: They have a modular shape for stacking one on top of each other for multiple waste separation options. Easy to carry: The comfortable integrated back handle makes this waste can easy lift, carry and empty. Bag holder: The featured bag holder is perfect to hold the waste bag in place. Handy lid: The double opening lid makes it easier to fill the cans and access the one from top when stacked. With wall mount bracket: Want to save space on the floor? These recycling bins can even be hung on a wall, or cabinet thanks to the optional wall bracket. Important information - Colour: Light blue . Material: Plastic . Made from 100% recycled material . Dimensions: 24.6 x 36.7 x 55.1 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 30 L . Modular and highly functional . Comfortable integrated back handle . Bag holder . Double opening lid . Comfortable bottom grip . Sustainable . Fresh and modern colour palette . Stackable . Easy access from the front . Easy to clean . Can even be hung on a wall, or cabinet . Delivery contains: . 1 x Wall bracket