Marketplace.
image 1 of Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blue
image 1 of Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blueimage 2 of Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blueimage 3 of Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blueimage 4 of Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blueimage 5 of Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blue

Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£62.99

£62.99/each

Curver Trash Can Ready to Collect 30L Light Blue
This 30 L Ready to Collect trash can from Curver is the ideal waste separation solution for your home! Collecting empty packaging, bottles and cans has never been easier. Stackable recycling containers: They have a modular shape for stacking one on top of each other for multiple waste separation options. Easy to carry: The comfortable integrated back handle makes this waste can easy lift, carry and empty. Bag holder: The featured bag holder is perfect to hold the waste bag in place. Handy lid: The double opening lid makes it easier to fill the cans and access the one from top when stacked. With wall mount bracket: Want to save space on the floor? These recycling bins can even be hung on a wall, or cabinet thanks to the optional wall bracket. Important information - Colour: Light blue . Material: Plastic . Made from 100% recycled material . Dimensions: 24.6 x 36.7 x 55.1 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 30 L . Modular and highly functional . Comfortable integrated back handle . Bag holder . Double opening lid . Comfortable bottom grip . Sustainable . Fresh and modern colour palette . Stackable . Easy access from the front . Easy to clean . Can even be hung on a wall, or cabinet . Delivery contains: . 1 x Wall bracket

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here