Square Mesh Garden Composter 100 x 100 x 70 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

When gardening, this composter can be used to collect the organic waste, such as leaves, weeds, and lawn clippings. Our product is a practical composter with its selected material and firm structure. This unit has a lightweight body and a neat appearance. The whole composter is powder-coated, which makes it corrosion-resistant. With this robust garden composter, you will get the most out of your garden waste. Important information - Size: 100 x 100 x 70 cm (L x W x H) . Material: Powder coated steel

When gardening, this composter can be used to collect the organic waste, such as leaves, weeds, and lawn clippings. Our product is a practical composter with its selected material and firm structure. This unit has a lightweight body and a neat appearance. The whole composter is powder-coated, which makes it corrosion-resistant. With this robust garden composter, you will get the most out of your garden waste. Important information - Size: 100 x 100 x 70 cm (L x W x H) . Material: Powder coated steel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.