Exacompta Messenger Laptop Bag Exactive 14 inches

This 14" Exactive Messenger laptop bag from Exacompta is perfectly suitable for protecting your laptop when you are on the go. It keeps your laptop safe from minor bumps and scratches. For laptop and tablets of up to 14": This messenger bag is compatible with laptop and tablets of up to 14 inches (35,5 cm). Convenient magnetic closure: You can open and close the laptop briefcase quickly, thanks to its magnetic closure. Padded pocket in the main compartment: The main compartment has a padded pocket to protect laptop or tablet. Several pockets in the front compartment: Furthermore, this briefcase has plenty of space for your personal items, laptop, and the necessary cables. Additional zipped pockets: The additional zipped pockets on the front and on each side will accommodate all the necessities you need to keep close at hand, like your mobile phone. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 840D polyester . Dimensions: 38 x 10 x 30,5 cm (L x W x H) . Messenger bag for laptops and tablets of up to 14" (35,5 cm) . Convenient magnetic closure . The main compartment has a padded pocket to protect the laptop or tablet . Several pockets in the front compartment . Additional zipped pockets on the front and on each side . Smart sleeve on its back to stabilise the bag on top of a trolley