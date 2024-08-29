Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Arch 200x52x204 cm
image 1 of Garden Arch 200x52x204 cmimage 2 of Garden Arch 200x52x204 cmimage 3 of Garden Arch 200x52x204 cmimage 4 of Garden Arch 200x52x204 cm

Garden Arch 200x52x204 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£120.99

£120.99/each

Garden Arch 200x52x204 cm
This high-quality garden arch, a perfect choice for roses and climbing plants, is surely an eye-catcher in any garden, patio or terrace. Made from durable iron, this weather resistant garden arch is strong enough to support the most vigorous of climbing plants. With a width of 200 cm, the garden arch measures 204 cm high, and you could decide the depth with which it is buried into the ground for best stability. This garden arch can easily be installed and mounted. Important information - Total size: 200 x 52 x 204 cm (W x D x H) . Arch width: 150 cm . Material: Iron . Colour: Black

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here