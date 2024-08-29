Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cement

These weight plates are suitable for professional dumbbell workouts at home. The weight plates are covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic. Durable material: The barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic. This allows you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Variable weight selection: Including 2 pcs 15kg barbell weight plates in the package, you can use them separately or together to meet your different training needs. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional dumbbell weight plate is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement with plastic covering . Diameter: 39 cm . Hole diameter: 2.7 cm . Total weight: 30 kg . Suitable barbell diameter: 2.5 cm (barbell is not included) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Plate (15 kg)