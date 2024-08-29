Marketplace.
image 1 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cement
image 1 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cementimage 2 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cementimage 3 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cementimage 4 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cementimage 5 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cement

Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cement

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£56.99

£56.99/each

Weight Plates 2 pcs 30 kg Cement
These weight plates are suitable for professional dumbbell workouts at home. The weight plates are covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic. Durable material: The barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic. This allows you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Variable weight selection: Including 2 pcs 15kg barbell weight plates in the package, you can use them separately or together to meet your different training needs. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional dumbbell weight plate is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement with plastic covering . Diameter: 39 cm . Hole diameter: 2.7 cm . Total weight: 30 kg . Suitable barbell diameter: 2.5 cm (barbell is not included) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Plate (15 kg)

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here