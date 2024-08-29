Back Extension Bench

This back extension bench is ideal to prevent pain in the back and exercise your back muscles. From now on, you can work out at the convenience of your own home, and save the trip and money to a gym! The back extension trainer is made of robust steel. It fits users with a maximum weight of 100 kg. It has 5 adjustable heights from 80 cm to 90 cm. The cushion is padded to guarantee a comfortable workout session. This back trainer is suitable for homes and offices with limited space. You can easily stow it away when not in use. Some easy assembly is required for this item. Important information - Colour: White and black . Frame material: Steel . Dimensions: 120 cm x 55 cm x (80-90) cm (L x W x H) . Adjustable levels: 5 levels, min. 80 cm to max. 90 cm . Cushion size: 30 x 25 cm (L x W) . Net weight: 15 kg . Main tube size: 50 x 50 x 1.5 mm (L x W x T) . Maximum user weight: 100 kg . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%