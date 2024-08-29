Adjustable Sit-up Bench with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30.5 kg

This high-quality, multifunctional sit-up bench, equipped with an adjustable seat and a backrest, is a great choice for people who like exercising at home. The bench is delivered with a barbell and dumbbell set. The backrest supports your back and shoulders, while the leg curl trains your thighs and legs. This multi-functional fitness workout bench allows for an effective, total body workout. Equipped with many adjustable knobs, the bench provides you with a great range of adjustment angles and heights; it, therefore, allows you to choose your desired position. The thick, padded seat is very comfortable, while the heavy-duty steel frame makes the bench stable and durable. The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. The weight plates are made with a robust polyethylene casing. They can be combined in various ways for different training purposes. Delivery includes a sit-up bench, a barbell bar, two dumbbell bars, six 1. 25 kg weight plates, four 2. 5 kg weight plates, two 5 kg weight plates, four caps and two spring collars. Important information - Sit-up bench: . Colour: Black and red . Frame material: Steel . Dimensions: 125 x 35 x 50 cm (L x W x H) . Cushion thickness: 4 cm . Net weight: 12 kg . Maximum user weight: 150 kg . The seat cushion has 3 adjustable settings . The back support plate has 8 adjustable settings . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 30.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 27.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg