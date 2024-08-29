TP Kingswood Double Swing Squarewood Set with Giant Nest Swing - FSC® certified

TP Toys largest and strongest swing frame! Compatible with all TP swing accessories! Comes with a 5 year wooden frame guarantee! Includes our best selling Giant Nest swing seat! Product Details This frame may be supplied with blue or silver fittings Just launched is the Kingswood Double Swing Frame Ã¢â‚¬â€œ the largest and strongest ever released by TP Toys! This long-lasting and premium swing frame ensures children will enjoy every second they spend in the garden. With a 5-year guarantee this swing frame is perfect for active play and the Kingswood is compatible with all TP Toys swing frame accessories. As your child grows you can adapt your Kingswood Swing Frame to suit them at any stage of their childhood Ã¢â‚¬â€œ the fun never stops! Suitable for 3+ years. Kingswood Double Swing Frame Largest and strongest swing frame by TP Toys! 90x90mm top bar and 70x70mm legs! 5-year guarantee on the wooden frame! Comes with our best selling Giant Nest swing seat! Compatible with all TP Swing accessories Compatible with our 8ft bolt on deck Suitable for 3+ years Max weight limit: 50kg Made with FSC certified wood Ground stakes supplied Dimensions: 280 x 285 x 243cm (H) For domestic use only Specifications Product code: 741S2 Dimensions: 280 x 285 x 243cm (H) Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Finish: Treated Guarantee: 5 year guarantee on wooden parts. 1 year guarantee on all other parts. Maximum User Weight: 50kg Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 1 hour