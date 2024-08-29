TP Kingswood Double Swing Squarewood Set with Giant Nest Swing - FSC® certified

Marketplace.
TP Toys largest and strongest swing frame!Compatible with all TP swing accessories!Comes with a 5 year wooden frame guarantee!Includes our best selling Giant Nest swing seat!Product DetailsThis frame may be supplied with blue or silver fittingsJust launched is the Kingswood Double Swing Frame Ã¢â‚¬â€œ the largest and strongest ever released by TP Toys! This long-lasting and premium swing frame ensures children will enjoy every second they spend in the garden.With a 5-year guarantee this swing frame is perfect for active play and the Kingswood is compatible with all TP Toys swing frame accessories. As your child grows you can adapt your Kingswood Swing Frame to suit them at any stage of their childhood Ã¢â‚¬â€œ the fun never stops!Suitable for 3+ years.Kingswood Double Swing FrameLargest and strongest swing frame by TP Toys! 90x90mm top bar and 70x70mm legs!5-year guarantee on the wooden frame!Comes with our best selling Giant Nest swing seat!Compatible with all TP Swing accessoriesCompatible with our 8ft bolt on deckSuitable for 3+ yearsMax weight limit: 50kgMade with FSC certified woodGround stakes suppliedDimensions: 280 x 285 x 243cm (H)For domestic use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 741S2Dimensions: 280 x 285 x 243cm (H)Primary Material: FSC Certified WoodFinish: TreatedGuarantee: 5 year guarantee on wooden parts. 1 year guarantee on all other parts.Maximum User Weight: 50kgAssembly: 2 adults estimated build time 1 hour

