PawHut Wooden Chicken Coop with Run, Nesting Box, Slide-out Tray, Ramp

Pamper your pets with PawHut's comfortable abode! Featuring a cosy indoor space and expansive run area, it ensures lots of room for your furry or feathered friends. This cage includes lockable doors and a slide-out tray for effortless cleaning and feeding. Crafted from solid fir wood with water-resistant paint and a tilting roof, it's suitable for outdoor use. The nesting box roof opens easily for egg collection, offering convenience and comfort.