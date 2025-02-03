PawHut Rabbit Hutch Small Animal Guinea Pig House with Openable Roof Grey

Exhausted searching for a safe and well-protected play space for your little furry friends? Our outdoor pet hutch offers a great living/playing/exercising area for small animals. The stable wooden frame structure and hinge roof can block sunlight and rain outdoors. It also makes it easy for you to watch your fluffy friends and bring a clear view for them. No worry about windy, rainy, snowy, it can be with you and your pets for years.

Spacious activity space provide small pet a large space to live, rest and play Stable wooden frame structure for a safe and protected living space

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD