HOMCOM Banker's Table Lamp w/ Antique Bronze Tone Base, White

Bring glamour to the bedside table with this lamp from HOMCOM. The desk lamp with traditional style and vintage flair. Features a slender body and flared base with a lovely, polished brass tone finish and a white glass shade. The steel base and pole keep the light balanced and stable. Fitted with a standard E27 bulb baseand is controlled by the rope switch. A great choice for living room, bedroom and office.