HOMCOM Arch Wall Mirror for Wall Mounted, Home Decor, Brown

Full focus, day and night, comes with this HOMCOM wall mirror. It comes in a beautiful arched shape: an elegant way to dress up your walls. The frame is made from solid fir wood for a strong outer which protects the inner mirror. Thick glass means a clear reflection, so you can see yourself properly with every use. And with a premoulded hook and included screws, you have everything you need to hang this wall mirror in the package.

Arch shape with solid wood side Hook and screws ensure easy installation Quality glass for clear reflection

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD