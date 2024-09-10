Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timer
image 1 of HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timerimage 2 of HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timerimage 3 of HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timerimage 4 of HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timerimage 5 of HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timer

HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£159.99

£159.99/each

HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timer
Discover the HOMCOM Dehumidifier for home damp, your new ally against dampness! Effortlessly removing up to 30L of moisture in spaces up to 40m², it's great for any room—from bedrooms to garages. Enjoy effortless control with its simple touch interface, child lock for safety and LED display to monitor humidity. Plus, never worry about overflow with its full tank alert and automatic shut-off. Say goodbye to damp air today!
Timer on/off setting ranges from 0.5 to 24 hoursAutomatic shut-off when tank fillsAir filter and auto-clean function

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here