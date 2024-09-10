HOMCOM 30L/Day Dehumidifier with Auto-Clean Filter, 24H Timer

Discover the HOMCOM Dehumidifier for home damp, your new ally against dampness! Effortlessly removing up to 30L of moisture in spaces up to 40m², it's great for any room—from bedrooms to garages. Enjoy effortless control with its simple touch interface, child lock for safety and LED display to monitor humidity. Plus, never worry about overflow with its full tank alert and automatic shut-off. Say goodbye to damp air today!