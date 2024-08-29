Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protection
image 1 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protectionimage 2 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protectionimage 3 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protectionimage 4 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protectionimage 5 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protection

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protection

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£41.99

£41.99/each

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protection
Easy home heating with this HOMCOM on-wall heater. Ceramic heating technology circulates heat fast and efficiently, giving you instant warmth. It has three modes - Fan/Low/High - with a 10-49°C adjustable temperature range, so you can set this space heater to keep you warm your way. It comes with a 12-hour timer, so it turns off at the time when you need it to. With an LED panel to control on the unit, it comes complete with a remote to change via a distance.
PTC ceramic heater with wall-mounted designAdjustable heating mode and temperature12-hour timer allows you to schedule the time

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here