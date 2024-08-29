HOMCOM Wall Mounted Electric Heater with Timer Overheat Protection

Easy home heating with this HOMCOM on-wall heater. Ceramic heating technology circulates heat fast and efficiently, giving you instant warmth. It has three modes - Fan/Low/High - with a 10-49°C adjustable temperature range, so you can set this space heater to keep you warm your way. It comes with a 12-hour timer, so it turns off at the time when you need it to. With an LED panel to control on the unit, it comes complete with a remote to change via a distance.