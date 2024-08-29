HOMCOM Mobile Sofa Side Table for Laptop Coffee w/ Storage and Casters

A practical side table for your home, which can be moved around easily, comes in the form of this piece from HOMCOM. 'C' means it can be moved over your sofa, bed and similar spots, with the four castor wheels making moving smooth and easy. Features a table top, bottom shelf and back shelf for moderate amount of storage. Simply pull to you, and use!