Bamboo Cooking Table 60cm x 49cm x 82cm

The OLPRO Bamoboo Cooking Table is your ultimate culinary companion. A versatile and stylish addition to any campers kit. Crafted with precision and durability in mind, this cooking table is designed to make your culinary adventures a breeze. Ideal for family getaways, picnics, backyard BBQ's or easy storage for all your cooking essentials whilst on the campsite.Crafted from premium bamboo, the OLPRO Bamboo Cooking Table offers not only a sleek and natural aesthetic for your outdoor adventures, but is also a sturdy and eco-friendly solution compared to virgin plastics. Known for its strength, durability and resistance to moisture, it's the ideal material for outdoor use where you can fully embrace sustainability with this eco-friendly choice that aligns with your love for the great outdoors.Whether you're grilling, chopping, or simply need a clean and sturdy surface for your outdoor cooking appliances, this bamboo table has you covered. The smooth bamboo surface is easy to wipe down, meaning you can spend more time enjoying your meals and less time on maintenance.What makes the Bamboo Cooking Table ideal for any outdoor adventuer is its compact and easy-to-assemble design. Simply open and unfold in seconds, cooking on the campsite has never been so easy!The Bamboo Cooking Table features a collapsible design, 2x MDF shelves, a zippable door and a mesh panel back for ventilation.Whether you're a seasoned camper, an avid adventurer, or someone who simply enjoys cooking in nature, this table is a must-have companion for all your culinary escapades.Features of the Bamboo Cooking Table:Treated Bamboo TabletopCollapsible design2x MDF shelves for storageMesh back panel for ventilationCarry bag includedDimensions/Specifications:Size - 60 x 49 x 82cmPacked Size - 60cm x 49cm x 15cmLoading weight - 50kgsMade from/with:Fabric - 100% Polyester OxfordFrame - Aluminium alloy oxidised with straight structureMaterial - Nature bamboo table top, MDF shelves

