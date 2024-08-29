Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 65cm x 50cm

Elevate your camping and outdoor dining experience with the OLPRO Small Bamboo Camping Table; a folding marvel that combines convenience, durability, and style all in one. Designed for the modern adventurer, this compact table is your go-to solution for all your dining and cooking needs. Crafted from high-quality bamboo, this Camping Table embodies the perfect balance between strength and elegance. Bamboo is not only renowned for its durability but also for its eco-friendly and sustainable properties, it's the ideal material for outdoor use where you can fully embrace sustainability with this eco-friendly choice that aligns with your love for the great outdoors. Whether you need a sturdy surface for meal preparation, a convenient place to set up your camping stove or the perfect table for dining alfresco, this bamboo table delivers. Its versatility makes it an essential piece of equipment for camping, picnics, outdoor BBQ's and much more... Featuring a compact, user friendly and space-saving design, the Small Bamboo Camping table is lightweight and folds up effortlessly. Simply unfold and pop the legs into place, this table can be set up in seconds, allowing you to focus on enjoying your outdoor activities in no time. The Small Bamboo Camping Table features a 4-folding treated Bamboo panels, telescopically adjustable legs with locks and twin under table braces for stability. Whether you're a camping enthusiast, a nature lover, or someone who simply appreciates a functional design, this folding table is the key to adding comfort and style to your outdoor adventures. Features of the bamboo camping Table: 4x folding reated Bamboo tabletop Aluminium telescopic adjustable poles Adjustable legs and locks for security Collapsible & compact design Lightweight and rustproof aluminium frame Carry bag included Dimensions/Specifications: Table Size once up - 65 x 50cm The legs adjustable size range - 43 - 65cm Packed Size - 67.5 x 16 x 12.5cm Weight - 4kg Max loading - 30kg Made from/with: Treated bamboo tabletop Rustproof aluminium Adjustable legs Twin under table brace for stability