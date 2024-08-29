Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cm

Combine functionality, style and durability with the OLPRO Bamboo Large camping Table. A space-saving solution for those seeking convenience without compromising on space. The OLPRO Large Bamboo Table is your ticket to an effortless camping set up. Crafted from high-quality bamboo, this table blends strength with a touch of natural elegance. Bamboo not only provides exceptional durability but is also an eco-friendly choice. It's the ideal material for outdoor use where you can fully embrace sustainability with this eco-friendly choice that aligns with your love for the great outdoors. From a reliable cooking station to a comfortable dining area or a handy workspace, this bamboo table does it all. Its versatile design caters to the diverse needs of camping, picnics, backyard BBQ-ing and even family games night's, it really is your all-in-one solution. Experience the luxury of a sizable surface without the bulk with its compact design and 4-folding panels that allow you to carry a full-size table in a compact and portable carry bag for on the go. Simply unfold the Bamboo panels, put the legs into place and adjust them to your required height and lock them into place. It's that easy! Features of the Bamboo Camping Table: 4x folding reated Bamboo tabletop Aluminium telescopic adjustable poles Adjustable legs and locks for security Collapsible & compact design Lightweight and rustproof aluminium frame Carry bag included Dimensions/Specifications: Table Size once up - 80 x 60cm The legs adjustable size range - 43 - 65cm Packed Size - 80 x 17 x 11cm Weight - 5.3kg Max loading - 30kg Made from/with: Treated bamboo tabletop Rustproof aluminium Adjustable legs Twin under table brace for stability