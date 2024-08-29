Marketplace.
image 1 of Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cm
image 1 of Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cmimage 2 of Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cmimage 3 of Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cmimage 4 of Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cmimage 5 of Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cm

Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£95.00

£95.00/each

Bamboo Camping Table 4 Folding 80cm x 60cm
Combine functionality, style and durability with the OLPRO Bamboo Large camping Table. A space-saving solution for those seeking convenience without compromising on space. The OLPRO Large Bamboo Table is your ticket to an effortless camping set up.Crafted from high-quality bamboo, this table blends strength with a touch of natural elegance. Bamboo not only provides exceptional durability but is also an eco-friendly choice. It's the ideal material for outdoor use where you can fully embrace sustainability with this eco-friendly choice that aligns with your love for the great outdoors.From a reliable cooking station to a comfortable dining area or a handy workspace, this bamboo table does it all. Its versatile design caters to the diverse needs of camping, picnics, backyard BBQ-ing and even family games night's, it really is your all-in-one solution.Experience the luxury of a sizable surface without the bulk with its compact design and 4-folding panels that allow you to carry a full-size table in a compact and portable carry bag for on the go. Simply unfold the Bamboo panels, put the legs into place and adjust them to your required height and lock them into place. It's that easy!Features of the Bamboo Camping Table:4x folding reated Bamboo tabletopAluminium telescopic adjustable polesAdjustable legs and locks for securityCollapsible & compact designLightweight and rustproof aluminium frameCarry bag includedDimensions/Specifications:Table Size once up - 80 x 60cmThe legs adjustable size range - 43 - 65cmPacked Size - 80 x 17 x 11cmWeight - 5.3kgMax loading - 30kgMade from/with:Treated bamboo tabletopRustproof aluminium Adjustable legsTwin under table brace for stability

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here