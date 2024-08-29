Dehumidifier Bag 500g

The OLPRO Dehumidifier bag is your ultimate solution for combatting excess moisture and humidity in your camper, caravan, car, van, boat, home or enclosed area. This Dehumidifier bag is crafted with high-quality materials and advanced moisture-absorbing technology where it effectively eliminates dampness, mould, mildew, and musty odors. It's portable and compact size makes it perfect to slot into small spaces such as closets, drawers, vehicle door pockets, gloves boxes and more. If you're looking to reduce condensation in your vehicle or by a window, simply place on your dashboard or windowsill and see a reduction in condensation. This Dehumidifier bag is mess-free, reusable and easy to use. Simply place it in the most convenient spot in your home or vehicle and let it absorb excess moisture. As moisture is absorbed the gel inside the bag will start to solidify and become heavy, this is your sign to then pop it in the microwave for just 6 minutes and then it can be re-used. Key features of the Dehumidifer Bag: Perfect for campers, caravans, cars, vans, boats, cupboards, wardrobes, basements and any damp/wet area Prevents dampness, mould, mildew, moisture stains, musty odors Reduces condensation in vehicles and buildings Moisture absorbtion up to 250g Reusable without having to refill (pop in the microwave for 6 minutes at 600W or less once at full capacity) Compact size Dimensions/Specifications: Dry weight - 500g Can take up to 250g in absorption Max weight capacity - 750g Made from/with: Bag material - 100% polyester Filled with recyclable silica gel