Marketplace.
image 1 of Denali Deluxe Camp Chair
image 1 of Denali Deluxe Camp Chairimage 2 of Denali Deluxe Camp Chairimage 3 of Denali Deluxe Camp Chairimage 4 of Denali Deluxe Camp Chairimage 5 of Denali Deluxe Camp Chair

Denali Deluxe Camp Chair

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.00

£49.00/each

Denali Deluxe Camp Chair
Enjoy camping in comfort with the Henwick padded armchair. This innovative camp chair is designed to provide you with unparalleled relaxation wherever your journey takes you. Ideal for campers, hikers, festival-goers and outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for that perfect balance between portability, durability and comfort.Built with a robust steel frame and upholstered with a fully padded polyester fabric, the Henwick is designed to withstand the rigours of outdoor use.Boasting unique features, the Henwick has multiple built-in storage pouches, so your items are never far away. The left side armrest features its very own insulated cooler bag for your beverages to be stored for easy access whilst you socialise, as well as a storage pouch on the right side of the chair to store your essentials such as your phone.The unique features don’t just stop there, the Henwick also comes with a large mesh cup holder for your drinks as well as a wine glass holder on the right-side armrest to hold your glass so you don’t have to.Features of the Henwick include:A large mesh cup holderA side storage pocketBuilt-in insulated cooler on the left armrest (holds up to eight cans)A wine glass holder on the right armrestCarry case for easy transportationSit back, relax and enjoy a drink with the Henwick.Suitable for: Camping, beach and everyday useDimensions (cm): 103 x 61 x 61cmPack Dimensions (cm): 103 x 15 x 15cmWeight (kg): 6kgMaximum Weight (kg): 150kg

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here