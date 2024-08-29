Denali Deluxe Camp Chair

Enjoy camping in comfort with the Henwick padded armchair. This innovative camp chair is designed to provide you with unparalleled relaxation wherever your journey takes you. Ideal for campers, hikers, festival-goers and outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for that perfect balance between portability, durability and comfort. Built with a robust steel frame and upholstered with a fully padded polyester fabric, the Henwick is designed to withstand the rigours of outdoor use. Boasting unique features, the Henwick has multiple built-in storage pouches, so your items are never far away. The left side armrest features its very own insulated cooler bag for your beverages to be stored for easy access whilst you socialise, as well as a storage pouch on the right side of the chair to store your essentials such as your phone. The unique features don’t just stop there, the Henwick also comes with a large mesh cup holder for your drinks as well as a wine glass holder on the right-side armrest to hold your glass so you don’t have to. Features of the Henwick include: A large mesh cup holder A side storage pocket Built-in insulated cooler on the left armrest (holds up to eight cans) A wine glass holder on the right armrest Carry case for easy transportation Sit back, relax and enjoy a drink with the Henwick. Suitable for: Camping, beach and everyday use Dimensions (cm): 103 x 61 x 61cm Pack Dimensions (cm): 103 x 15 x 15cm Weight (kg): 6kg Maximum Weight (kg): 150kg