Mosaic Side Table Plant Table Terracotta

This plant table has a weatherproof mosaic table top and elegant curved legs. It will surely become an eye-catcher in your garden, balcony, terrace, etc. With a diameter of 30 cm, the table can also be used as a side table to rest your drink. Its iron frame contributes to the sturdiness, while the ceramic table top is also easy to clean. It is very durable for a long-term service life. Please note this product is not suitable to be left outside in cold condition. Important information - Colour: Terracotta and black . Material: Iron tube + ceramic tile . Table top diameter: 30 cm . Table height: 60 cm . Note: It is not suitable to be left in cold condition